Poi Potwa Panchong celebrated

NAMSAI, 6 Nov: Poi Potwa Panchong, which marks the culmination of Varsha Vassa, an annual three-month monastic retreat practiced by Theravada Buddhists, was celebrated with religious fervour and gaiety here on Monday.

During Poi Potwa Panchong, devotees perform ceremonies to honour the gurus. Around 300 monks and people from 85 villages in Namsai and Changlang districts and from Assam participated in the ritual, and more than 5,000 devotees attended the combined acharya puja (2567 BE).

Namsai DC CR Khampa, who attended the celebration, highlighted the importance

of the teachings of Lord Buddha, and said that “the world would be at peace if these teachings are followed in true sense, as the main objective of all Buddhists is to attain nirvana.”

He expressed appreciation for the Theravada Buddhist community for organising the combined achariya puja.

Arunachal Buddha Sangha president Ven Dhamma Keti, JCPPBS president Ven Vimala Tisa, and Namsai monastery head Ven Bhadant Aggadhamma also spoke. (DIPRO)