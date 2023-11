LONGDING, 6 Nov: A wood carving centre and a souvenir shop constructed by the Longding battalion of the Assam Rifles (AR) in Longding town was handed over to the Wancho Cultural Society (WCS) on Monday, in the presence of the society’s members and officials of the district administration.

The AR had undertaken the project under its Operation Sadbhavana Project 2022-’23 with the aim to help generate employment for local artisans and preserve the rich Wancho culture. (DIPRO)