Kayaking and rafting trg underway

SEPPA, 6 Nov: Twenty-one youths – 13 from East Kameng and eight from Upper Subansiri district – are participating in a 20-day ‘Kayak and raft guide, safety training education course & assessment’ programme which began here in East Kameng district on Monday.

The programme is aimed at training the youths in water sports and adventure, which in turn would boost tourism and provide the trainees with a source of earning a livelihood.

Tsering Chotak and Anton Sveshnikova from the International Rafting Federation are the trainers.

The inaugural function was attended by, among others, MLA Tapuk Taku and East Kameng DC Sachin Rana. (DIPRO)