CHANGLANG, 6 Nov: The 149 Bn CRPF, under its civic action programme, installed nine solar streetlights in Kongsa village in Changlang district on 4 November.

The streetlights were installed by CRPF jawans, assisted by the villagers.

Battalion Commanding Officer C Prabaharan handed over the streetlights to Kongsa GPC Hapthing Youngja and the villagers, in the presence of Namtok EAC Metung Taku Matam. (DIPRO)