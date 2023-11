The 138 Bn CRPF installed four solar streetlights in Jorung village in Palin circle of Kurung Kumey district on Monday, under its civic action programme. Palin CO Api Nungnu, DSP Tiling Tapin, Jorung village chairperson Gollo Yaki Tassar, 2IC 138 Bn Sukhvir Singh, and others were present on the occasion. – Amrit Timsina