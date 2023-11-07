Don’t rake up issues that may disturb religious peace & harmony, IFCSAP urges ACF

ITANAGAR, 6 Nov: The Indigenous Faith and Cultural Society of Arunachal Pradesh (IFCSAP) urged the Arunachal Christian Forum (ACF) to refrain from raking up issues that may disturb religious harmony, mutual respect, public order and peaceful coexistence among different faith groups in the state.

Expressing strong exception to the ACF’s demand for repeal of the Arunachal Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act, 1978, the IFCSAP in a release said that the Act is a “set of judicial rules aimed at restricting or prohibiting proselytism from one religion to another by use of force or inducement or by fraudulent means and for matters connected therewith.”

“Its underlying objective is crystal clear, and there’s no scope for any ambiguities in it,” it said.

The IFCSAP termed the ACF’s demand a “premeditated and deliberate attempt” to hurt the religious sentiments of the known indigenous faith groups.

Stating that all religions have their own sets of established norms and rules on religion conversions, the release stated: “The Hindus, who do not believe in conversions, have the iron law of karma which pervades all religious sanctions among Hindus. Islam has Article 26 of the national identity card law that forbids conversions to other religions.”

“Indigenous religions rarely have written sacred texts like the Gita, the Quran and the Bible. Rather, their beliefs focus on conventions, rites and rituals, costumes, dances, masks, traditions, sacred artifacts and intangible heritages. These practices are part of indigenous people’s cultural identity and help them forge a sense of connection with their world,” IFCSAP general secretary Tambo Tamin said in a release.

The IFCSAP also reiterated its demand for immediate implementation of the APFRA, 1978, in letter and spirit.

“It should be noted that, though the country has no federal law on conversions as law and order is a state subject under the Indian Constitution, states have the authority to enact such laws as suggested by the union law ministry in 2015. Accordingly, nine states, including Arunachal Pradesh, have so far sanctioned their own laws on religious conversions,” the release said.

It stated that “laws under Sections 295 A and 298 IPC make conversion and malicious and deliberate intention to hurt the religious sentiments of others a cognisable offence.”

Responding to the complaint against the indigenous affairs department and government grants-in-aid, the IFCSAP made its stand clear, stating that “Arunachal Pradesh is exclusively a tribal state.”

“A tribe or scheduled tribe in broader interpretation is defined by its geographical isolation, distinct cultural identity and language, traditional and customary judicial systems, and social and economic backwardness. The nations and governments are mandated to formulate appropriate policy measures in concord with the UNESCO Convention-2005 cultural policy to which India ratified on 15 December, 2006,” the release said.

It said that the creation of the indigenous affairs department could be inferred as “institutional support towards protection, promotion and dissemination of diverse cultural expressions, based on the guiding principles that culture is a driving force for sustainable development.”

“It is aimed at reinvigorating and revitalising various institutions, groups, individuals and non-governmental organisations needing institutional support and encouragement, thus addressing areas critical for survival and propagation of these forms of intangible cultural heritage,” the release said.

With regard to the Tawang church fiasco, the IFCSAP reaffirmed its stand that “local sentiments of the area and its faith group should be respected instead of resorting to intimidation and backstabbing tactics.”

“Tawang is exclusively inhabited by the peace-loving Monpas, who are Mahayana Buddhists. They have the legitimate right to defend their land, religion and spirituality in their undulating pristine forms,” the IFCSAP said.

“Religion shouldn’t pave the way for politics to determine the fate of religious institutions and the world of spirituality. They should be kept apart from unholy alliances, lest the sanctity of our practices and belief systems get diluted and marred with impurities,” the release added.