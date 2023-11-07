Human rights lawyer claims insensitive treatment of LGBTQ community by police personnel

ITANAGAR, 6 Nov: Claiming that “insensitive treatment” was meted out to a member of the LGBTQ community, allegedly by a sub-inspector of the Naharlagun police station recently, advocate Ebo Mili has appealed to the police department to conduct training sessions and workshops to educate police officers about the LGBTQ community’s rights and issues, and to ensure “appropriate ways to interact with LGBTQ individuals to bring about positive changes.”

In a letter to the Naharlagun superintendent of police and the DGP, Mili appealed to them to take the matter seriously and initiate awareness programmes among police personnel about the LGBTQ community.

“It is imperative that police officers are educated and sensitised to the issues faced by LGBTQ individuals.

They are already marginalised and traumatised by the ignorance and insensitivity of society and it is our collective responsibility to ensure that they are treated with respect and dignity, especially within law enforcement agencies,” Mili added.

He expressed appreciation for officer P Taku of the Naharlagun police station “for demonstrating remarkable sensitivity and handling the situation with utmost care and professionalism.”

“Her approach highlights the importance of having officers who understand the unique challenges faced by the LGBTQ community and know how to address them appropriately,” Mili said, adding that fostering an inclusive and understanding environment within the police force can help bridge the gap between law enforcement and the LGBTQ community and promote a safer and more tolerant society.