Wushu team returns home to grand reception

HOLLONGI, 6 Nov: A grand reception was accorded to the triumphant wushu players, coaches and officials at the Donyi Polo Airport, Hollongi, on their return from the Goa National Games by the members of the All Arunachal Pradesh Wushu Association (AAPWA), led by its president Tach Tadar.

The wushu team bagged six medals, including four gold, one silver and one bronze, in the ongoing 37th National Games.

Mercy Ngaimong, Yorna Rosni, Nyeman Wangsu and Onila Tega won a gold medal each, while Mepung Lamgu and Realu Boo won a silver medal and a bronze medal, respectively.

M Premchandra Singh and Meme Tallang were the coaches, while Tai Yamak and Soni Beyong were the manager and technical official, respectively, of the team.

AAPWA general secretary Abo Lukam also witnessed all the wushu games and encouraged and motivated the players at the venue.

Arunachal had won a gold medal and a silver medal in the previous edition of the National Games in Gujarat.