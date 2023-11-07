Training prog on FSPF

LEMPIA, 6 Nov: Thirty-five farmers and officials participated in a training programme themed ‘Farm sector promotion fund (FSPF): Project enhancing productivity of winter vegetables by frost protection using row covers and application of biofertilisers under temperate zone of Arunachal Pradesh’, organised by the Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) at Lempia village in Lower Subansiri district on Monday.

During the programme, sponsored by the NABARD, NABARD DDM Mewang Lowang apprised the farmers of the advantage of kisan credit cards, and explained how they can use it to avail loans.

The KVK’s extension scientist Hage Manty informed the farmers about the importance of biofertilisers and use of row covers, while Ziro-1 ADO Joram Robi delivered a lecture on biofertilisers, and said that “farmers can purchase biofertilisers on subsidy rate from the agriculture department.”

Horticulture scientist Dr SK Chaturvedi delivered a lecture on application of row covers and mulches for protection and enhancement of productivity of winter vegetables.

A demonstration on row cover installation and application of biofertilisers was presented, and the KVK distributed packets of biofertilisers, row covers, and seeds to the farmers.

KVK Head Dr Hage Munth and ZPM Nani Jeilyang also spoke.