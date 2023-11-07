MEDP on jewellery crafting

CHANGLANG, 6 Nov: Members of 30 self-help groups (SHG) participated in a micro enterprise development programme (MEDP) on ‘Traditional jewellery-making’, which concluded here on Monday.

Sponsored by the National Bank for Agriculture & Rural Development (NABARD), the programme was conducted by the Changlang Community Resource Management Society (CCRMS), in partnership with the Arunachal State Rural Livelihoods Mission (ArSRLM).

Over the 15 days, the participants honed their skills in crafting traditional jewellery, creating exquisite adornments, including single-piece glass bits necklaces, layered necklaces, chokers, headgear, dangles, bit earrings, flower bouquets made with corn leaves, rings adorned with bits, and much more, the NABARD informed in a release.

The curriculum also included effective packaging strategies and market engagement tactics.

During the valedictory function, CCRMS DPD Nonju Tikhak informed that the SHG members were trained not only in crafting but also in producing jewellery of the highest quality to cater to the growing demand for traditional jewellery in the region.

The DPD also stressed on “the transformative potential of skill development, particularly among women entrepreneurs, in contributing to the socioeconomic advancement of rural communities.”

NABARD DDM Kamal Roy underscored the NABARD’s role in promoting farm and off-farm sectors. He encouraged the SHG members to “embark on entrepreneurial journeys and take advantage of the financial support provided by banks.”

The branch managers of the SBI, Axis Bank and the PNB provided insights into the various credit support options available in their respective institutions, and gave assurance that the banks would assist the SHG members in terms of extending credit support.

ADC Marpe Riba presented the award to the best trainee with the most outstanding finished work, while another award was given to the most dedicated trainee.

Riba emphasised the importance of preserving and promoting traditional jewellery and dresses, highlighted the role of such programmes in fostering self-reliance among rural women, and underscored the crucial role women play in society.

ArSRLM BMM Junmen Longri and CCRMS accountant Harsha Jyoti Das also spoke.