AAPSU team visits schools in C’Tajo

ITANAGAR, 7 Nov: A team of the All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU), led by its vice president (protocol) Bengia Pillia, recently visited various schools in Chayang Tajo in East Kameng district, with the motto ‘Reach the un-reached’, the union informed in a release on Tuesday.

Accompanied by members of the All East Kameng District Students’ Union, the AAPSU team inspected the Government Higher Secondary School, the KGBV, and the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Awasiya Vidyalayas in Sangchu and Sawa.

“It was found that these institutions are operating with minimal strength in terms of infrastructure and human resources,” the release stated.

The team distributed blankets, sports equipment, etc, to the schools’ authorities.

The schools’ authorities submitted representations to the AAPSU to “pursue their grievances and requirements with the higher authorities like various infrastructure needs, requirements of subject teachers, need for a regular principal, etc,” the release said.