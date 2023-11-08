Training prog on fish farming

NONGKHAN, 7 Nov: Twenty-five members of Phaphu FPC, officials of the fisheries department, and progressive fish farmers participated in a three-day non-residential training programme on ‘Scientific practices in fish farming for enhancing fish production in Arunachal Pradesh’, which concluded in Nongkhan village in Namsai district on Tuesday.

The training, organised by the National Fisheries Development Board’s Guwahati (Assam)-based NE Regional Centre (NERC), was imparted by experts from the NERC and Itanagar-based Assistant Director of Fisheries Joyshil Taba.

“The training programme was aimed at disseminating the latest know-how and advancement in aquaculture technology and practices compatible to local condition for enhancing

fish and fish seed production in the state,” Taba informed in a release.

NERC Officer-in-Charge Ashim Borah presented the status of fisheries and aquaculture in the state.

Earlier, NABARD DDM Kamal Roy dwelt on the importance of aquaculture in ensuring food security, “especially PEM and as an adjuvant in alleviating poverty of rural populace and for sustainable livelihood support.”

He presented an overview of the “special kisan credit card campaign” and requested the farmers to avail of the facility.

ADF D Bhattacharjee apprised the participants of the schemes being implemented in the state, and assured to provide support to the fisheries department “in all probable activities necessitating enhancement of production and productivity of fish and fish seed in the state,” the release stated.