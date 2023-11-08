MICWS meets Maharashtra-based NGOs

[ Prem Chetry ]

BOMDILA/MUMBAI, 7 Nov: Collaborating Maharashtra-based NGOs Chhabi Sahayog Foundation (CSF) and Dev Desh Pratisthan (DDP), and West Kameng-based NGO Mon Indigenous Culture & Welfare Society (MICWS) held the final meeting with regard to the ‘Arunachal Cancer Mukt Abhiyan’ (ACMA) in Navi Mumbai on Tuesday.

ACMA chief patron and former chief minister PK Thungon expressed gratitude to the Maharashtra NGOs for their support.

“It is a noble contribution being made by DDP and CSF. This awareness camp will undoubtedly eliminate myths about cancers and make the people of Arunachal Pradesh more aware of cancer,” he said.

ACMA patron Adim Pamei said, “There is no need to battle cancer if we are well aware of it. We need to make people cautious about the disease, its symptoms and prevention on time.”

MICWS chairman Khandu Thungon informed that the awareness campaign will be organised in the third week of November in Tawang, and in the last week of December in West Kameng district.

A team of 10 doctors and technical staff will conduct the camps to generate awareness on cancer and screen people to detect any sign of cancer.

The meeting was attended by, among others, CSF general secretary Partha Roy, DDP founder president Dr Vaibhav Deogarkir, and CSDF chairman Rahul Pathare.