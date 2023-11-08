Committee serves ultimatum seeking changes in postal dept’s recruitment process

ITANAGAR, 7 Nov: The Joint Action Committee For Postal Department Fiasco (JACFPDF) in a letter to the chief minister on Tuesday demanded “insertion of domicile certificate in the selection for recruitment process for appointment of 2,596 GDS posts to indigenous unemployed youths of the state, in adherence to the Eastern Bengal Frontier Regulation, 1873, and the Chin Hills Act, 1896.”

The committee also demanded “insertion of local dialects of all the 26 major tribes of Arunachal Pradesh, in order to facilitate the GDS posts to indigenous unemployed youths of the state,” besides recommending notifying Hindi and English as official languages of the state.

It has served a 10-day ultimatum to the state government to fulfill its demands, and said that it would be “compelled to launch a democratic movement” if its demands are not met within 10 days.