Guv meets Nagaland counterpart

ITANAGAR, 7 Nov: Arunachal Pradesh Governor KT Parnaik met Nagaland Governor La Ganesan at the Raj Bhavan in Kohima on Tuesday, and discussed various issues related to the development and security of Nagaland and Arunachal.

Parnaik emphasised the need to promote the cultural richness of both states, “as the vibrant culture, traditions and heritages are similar to each other.”

The governors also discussed internal security issues as both states share a 55-km-long interstate boundary. Parnaik stressed on securing the areas along the border to ensure that law and order prevails and to instill a sense of security among the villagers and enhance the overall wellbeing of the communities living in these regions.

Parnaik also met the family members of Kargil war hero Captain (late) N Kenguruse (Maha Vir Chakra) during his two-day visit to Nagaland.

Captain (late) Kenguruse was an officer of the 2nd battalion of the Rajputana Rifles. He was martyred at Lone Hill, Drass Sector, on 28 June, 1999, during the Kargil war. He was posthumously awarded the Maha Vir Chakra for his bravery on the battlefield.

Parnaik also laid a wreath at the Kohima war cemetery and paid homage to the fallen heroes. (Raj Bhavan)