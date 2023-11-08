NE youth leaders’ conclave begins in Kohima

KOHIMA, 7 Nov: About 100 delegates from the eight northeastern states gathered in Kohima in Nagaland on Tuesday to deliberate on the issues that the region is facing, with focus on socioeconomic development, during a two-day conclave.

The ‘North East India Youth Leaders Conclave’ is being organised by the National Foundation for India (NFI), in collaboration with Nagaland’s department of youth resources & sports (YRS), and co-funded by the European Union along with the North East India Model of United Nations (NEIMUN).

In his opening remarks, NFI executive director Biraj Patnaik said that the conclave “presents a remarkable opportunity for regional youth leaders to convene, exchange experiences, and mutually enrich their perspectives.”

The target is to enhance the young leaders’ understanding of the region’s socioeconomic landscape, he said.

Speaking at the programme, Nagaland’s adviser for water resources, Tongpang Ozukum, said that the region is blessed with incredible natural beauty, rich biodiversity, and cultural heritage.

“We know the potentials of our rich ecosystem and we also know the challenges that lie ahead of us, and therefore a conclave like this must discuss such issues and come out with certain measures in order to sustainably protect and preserve the region’s rich biodiversity for now and posterity,” he said.

YRS Director Kethosituo Sekhose said that the Northeast is perhaps one of the least developed regions of the country and faces many challenges, including poor infrastructure.

“Despite the immense potential for development, the problems of political violence, insurgency, ethnic conflict, migration pressure and interstate disputes have been ailing the region,” he said.

“Young leaders play a multifaceted role in achieving inclusive development by examining their contributions, challenges they face, and the potential for lasting impact,” he said. (PTI)