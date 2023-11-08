IGGC celebrates college day

TEZU, 7 Oct: Indira Gandhi Govt College (IGGC) here in Lohit district celebrated its 34th College Day on Tuesday.

Addressing the attendees, including MLA Dasanglu Pul and Tezu RWD EE Debang Tayeng, IGGC Principal Dr Kangki Megu expressed appreciation for “the relentless efforts of former CM late Kalikho Pul for the growth and development of the college.”

He enumerated the achievements and issues of the college, and advised the students to “put your best efforts in making IGG College a premier institution in Arunachal Pradesh.”

The MLA in her speech commended the college’s faculty members for “producing quality manpower in the fields of administration, bureaucracy, politics, judiciary, education, health, and national security,” and stressed on the importance of holistic development of the students.

The EE advised the students to “appreciate dignity of labour to become self-sufficient, which in the long run will make you successful in life.”

The college’s general secretary Tidim Ngadong apprised the gathering of the problems and challenges faced by the college, and requested the MLA and the EE to look into the issues.

“On this occasion, the RGU toppers of different departments for the year 2023 and the outstanding faculties were felicitated by the MLA,” the principal informed in a release.

Members of the four houses – Kaya, Lohitang, Nyingchi and Yonyap – presented a ‘mega dance’, the release stated.

Among others, the college’s HoDs, faculty members, and students participated in the event.