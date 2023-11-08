SAD camps organised

SAGALEE, 7 Nov: Beneficiaries of Sagalee and Parang circles availed of services provided by 18 government departments during a Seva Aapke Dwar (SAD) camp organised here in Papum Pare district on Tuesday.

Sagalee ZPM Techi Serbang inaugurated the camp, in the presence of Sagalee ADC Audil Toko, EAC Koj Tacho, CO Khoda Oniya, and others. This was followed by the unveiling of the foundation stone for an ALC barrack by the ADC, in the presence of Sagalee PWD EE Nabam Takar and social worker Techi Kaha.

Laptops were awarded to students Abo Techi Tara (Class 10) and Sonali Tayem (Class 12) for being the toppers in Sagalee in the 2022-’23 CBSE exams.

Further, nine players and one team manager were awarded certificates of appreciation for representing Papum Pare and for being the winner of the 6th State Level Hangpan Dada Memorial Football Trophy-2023 by the

district sports officer.

Tadar Take, a gold medallist in the National Taekwondo Championship-2018, and Tarh Tamu, who won a bronze medal in the National Taekwondo Championship-2022 were also awarded.

In Upper Siang district, 628 beneficiaries availed of services provided by government departments during a SAD camp organised at Pugging village.

The camp was inaugurated by DC Hage Lailang, in the presence of Pugging Gaon Buri Oyiti Siboh, and others.

The GB said that, “though Pugging is located a few kilometres away from Yingkiong, still there is no mobile network connectivity,” and urged the government to “install a mobile tower to mitigate the problem of people to access mobile network and internet facility.”

The DC later handed over a paddy thresher, on behalf of the agriculture department, to young progressive farmer Omin Taron, with 100 per cent subsidy under the Sub-mission on Agriculture Mechanisation scheme. (DIPROs)