382 AR women recruits, including 12 from Arunachal participate in attestation parade

ITANAGAR, 8 Nov: A total of 382 women recruits, including 12 from Arunachal Pradesh participated in an attestation parade held at Assam Rifles Training Centre and School in Sukhovi, Nagaland on Wednesday.

The parade marked the culmination of 44 weeks’ training in battle craft, weapon handling, jungle lane shooting and other specializations in counter insurgency operations.

The newly recruited women soldiers will be posted in different units of the Assam Rifles in Arunachal Pradesh and other parts of the North East region.

The attestation parade was reviewed by Arunachal Pradesh Governor KT Parnaik.

The Governor said that the joining of women in the armed forces reflects the changing scenario of the country.

Stating that women recruits’ attestation parade is the best example of women empowerment, he said that these women personnel will secure a good livelihood for themselves and for their family and also inspire the girls in the future to stand on their own feet and contribute to the progress of the nation.

Parnaik said that Assam Rifles personnel are stationed in counter insurgency operation areas; therefore, it is very important that they prepare themselves to take on their responsibilities with efficiency and effectiveness.

The Governor presented awards to the best recruits in battle craft, weapon handling, jungle lane shooting and other specializations in counter insurgency operations. Recruit Nonie Chizo received the ‘overall best recruit award, recruit Vephilu Hoshi received the award for ‘best in physical training, recruit Maina Saikia received the award for ‘best in drill and recruit Catherine M Saidan received the award for ‘best in firing.’

Anagha Parnaik, wife of the Governor, Director General of Assam Rifles Lt. General PC Nair, Assam Rifles Training Centre and School, Sukhovi Commandant Brig Raman Sharma, officers and JCOs, instructors and personnel of Assam Rifles were present on the occasion. (PRO to Raj Bhavan)