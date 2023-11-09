Arunachal to host North East India Fashion Week

ITANAGAR, 8 Nov: The sixth North East India Fashion Week (NEIFW)-The Artisans Movement, will be held at Koro Happa river island in Jollang from 19 to 21 November.

The three-day fashion extravaganza will be organized by One Arunachal, a registered NGO dedicated towards raising awareness and preserving the traditional and cultural oneness of Arunachal Pradesh, NEIFW CEO Yana Ngoba Chakpu said.

The NEIFW is an annual event which has conducted five fashion related events since its inception.

Yana Ngoba’s flagship event, the NEIFW aims to systematically conduct a series of pilot studies towards improving the prospects for inclusion, empowerment, and quality of life of artisans and weavers in northeast India.

The event will commemorate the movement & showcase the talents of artisans from northeast India. Nearly 30 designers and weavers will participate in the fashion event.

“Through North East India Fashion Week- The Artisans Movement, we strive to identify artisan role models, boost self-esteem within the artisan community, advocate for their skills, and offer a platform to showcase their unique talents. With the valuable support of our NGO, we are committed to training and promoting the weavers and designers from the region through ongoing skill development and capacity building. This endeavor aims to enhance employability, secure better livelihoods, dignify labor, and establish a brand presence with global market connections,” One Arunachal chairman Joram Tat, said.

The 6th NEIFW will also promote inclusivity by offering equal opportunities to Divyangjan and Non-Divyangjan artisans.

The event includes workshops, round-table conferences on inclusive skilling, and a ramp show featuring models, craftsmen, and artists. The NEIFW has been endorsed by celebrities like Adil Hussain, Ash King, Minisha Lamba, Rajni Basumatary etc. and other state dignitaries.