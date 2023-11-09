Kamle ZPC Nido visits DPM school

CHIMPU, 8 Nov: Kamle ZPC Biri Santi Nido visited Donyi-Polo Mission for the Hearing and Visually Impaired, here on Wednesday and donated bed sheets and pillow covers to all the 124 students of the institution.

She was overwhelmed with the outstanding and noble services rendered by the institution for providing educational and vocational rehabilitation to the especially abled children.

Nido, who is the chairperson of All Arunachal Pradesh Panchayati Raj Parishad and general secretary of the National Panchayati Raj Association, assured the institution of all possible support from her end.

DPMSHVI principal H. Sharma extended his gratitude to Nido for extending her support to school authority for better services.

The school for the Hearing Impaired was established on 15 October 1990 by former Chief Minister Gegong Apang with three hearing impaired children, which later started its services for the visually impaired children from 22 December 2008.

The institution has also been extending its day care therapeutic services to the children with intellectual impairment.

So far, 117 hearing impaired and 14 visually impaired students have passed class X board exam from the school.