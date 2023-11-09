Gyadi flags NIT anomalies

ITANAGAR, 8 Nov: Social activist Payi Gyadi, in a press conference on Wednesday, addressed the alleged misappropriation of funds at the National Institute of Technology (NIT) in Jote.

Emphasizing the need for transparency, Gyadi raised concerns about missing documents and the alleged misuse of Rs. 1200 crore allocated for infrastructure development, meant for 300 acres, not the current 50 acres occupied.

Gyadi highlighted discrepancies in the land allocation, emphasizing that the original area, as per the map, is 352 acres, whereas the government had designated 301 acres. “Currently, the institute only occupies 50 acres, despite central government funds being allocated for 300 acres, encompassing various facilities like infrastructure, water and electricity,” he said.

Gyadi also noted the absence of a playground for the students, a concern observed during an inspection in July this year.

Gyadi also flagged the unavailability of the earlier proposed IT park within the campus and the lack of response in receiving the NIT’s master plan or other related details.

Gyadi stated that he had filed a PIL against NIT Jote and expressed disappointment at the lack of response from the Yupia administration during the court hearing.

Gyadi stressed that these actions are not for personal gain, urging prompt government action in addressing developmental needs without necessitating PILs.

Gyadi questioned the legitimacy of certain appointments at NIT Jote, including the director, chief vigilance officer, and others, citing discrepancies between their qualifications and the appointment criteria. Gyadi urged the government and concerned authorities to focus on ascertaining the accurate area allocated for NIT Jote and to ensure accountability and transparency in administrative decisions.

Gyadi also appealed to the ministry of higher education and the three MPs of Arunachal Pradesh to pay attention to the welfare and functioning of centrally affiliated institutes in the state, including RGU, NERIST and NIT.