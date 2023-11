BASAR, 8 Nov: MLA Gokar Basar along with Leparada DC Atul Tayeng and DSO in-charge Ting Paron distributed boxing equipment and tracksuits to the budding boxers of Leparada Khelo India Centre on Monday last.

The sports items were distributed under the government of India’s Khelo India initiative to promote sport at grassroots level. (DIPRO)