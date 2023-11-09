DC puts emphasis on timely implementation of projects

BOLENG, 8 Nov: Siang deputy commissioner P. N Thungon has urged all the works departments in the district to complete the implementation of projects on time while maintaining quality of works as per the prescribed specifications and guidelines.

While reviewing the status of ongoing schemes under various departments in the third quarter of district level monitoring committee (DLMC) meeting here on Wednesday, DC sought the cooperation and active participation of ZPC, ZPMs and other PRI members in monitoring and implementing the projects for achieving the targets in time.

District planning officer Tapik Komut urged upon all the concerned heads of department to prepare and submit the updated status report of centrally and state sponsored schemes and all flagship programs on time.

Siang ZPC Osi Pabin Mibang along with all ZPMs, representatives from CBOs and HoDs of the district attended the meeting. (DIPRO)