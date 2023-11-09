Upper Siang DC not happy with performance of banks in district

YINGKIONG, 8 Nov: Upper Siang deputy commissioner Hage Lailang has expressed displeasure over the dismal performance of banks in the district and asked them to be more proactive in delivering banking services to the people.

While reviewing the performance of the various banks in Upper Siang during the special district level review committee (DLRV) and district consultative committee (DCC) meeting for the quarter ended June here at DC’s conference hall on Wednesday, Lailang asked the banks to dispose off loan applications under various government schemes without any delay as per eligibility of applicants. The DC said that “undue delay in sanctioning the loan hampers the timely implementation of govt welfare schemes.”

DC also asked banks to conduct financial literacy camps at grassroots level to educate the masses on banking services and also emphasized on maintaining better co-ordination between bankers and govt departments to ensure proper implementation of various development activities.

Upper Siang Zilla Parishad chairperson Lumgeng Litin also spoke and requested the banks to be more responsive and dutiful in addressing the grievances of public.

During the discussion, emphasis was made on improving the low credit deposit ratio and banks were instructed to sanction more loans to improve it.

District has immense scope for agriculture and horticulture farming and so bank should come forward to provide timely credit needs of the public in general and farmers in particular, besides disposing off loan application within reasonable time, the meeting resolved.

Representatives from SBI, NABARD, APEX and APRB, government officers from line departments attended the meeting. (DIPRO)