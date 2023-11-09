Police arrest drug peddler

ITANAGAR, 8 Nov: Itanagar police reportedly arrested a drug peddler identified as Dilip Muchahari from Gohpur, Assam. They recovered four plastic pouches containing 57.60 grams of suspected heroin and a mobile phone. In a press statement, the police claimed that on 6 November, they received information from a reliable source that Dilip Muchahari, a resident of Chimpu, was going to sell contraband substances to drug users at WRD Colony near VKV, Chimpu. Consequently, a police team, led by SDPO Itanagar Dy.SP Kengo Dirchi along with Chimpu OC inspector N. Nishant, SI SK Jha, ASI Manish Kumar and Ct. Jerry Romin, was constituted.

Judicial Magistrate NDPS Oli Koyu was reportedly informed to join the raid. The accused was apprehended on the spot, and a case was registered under the appropriate section of the NDPS Act.