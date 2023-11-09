SAD 2.0 camp held at Pugging

PUGGING, 8 Nov: A total of 628 beneficiaries availed government services offered by various departments during the Upper Siang district administration organized ‘Seva Apke Dwar 2.0’ program here on Tuesday.

During the camp inauguration, deputy commissioner Hage Lailang presented a paddy thresher machine, provided by the agriculture department, to a young progressive farmer Omin Taron at a 100% subsidy under SMAM (Sub-Mission on Agriculture Mechanisation). He also distributed marriage, ST, PR certificates, and more to the beneficiaries. (DIPRO)