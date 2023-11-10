Advocacy meeting on tobacco-free village

SINGCHUNG, 9 Nov: A ‘Tobacco-free village advocacy meeting’ was organised by the West Kameng District Tobacco Control Cell (DTCC) in Singchung subdivision, under the National Tobacco Control Programme, on Thursday.

ASHAs, anganwadi workers of Sinchung village, members of SHGs under the ArSRLM, PRI members, government officials, shopkeepers, and others attended the meeting, during which it was decided that a village-level committee would be formed to ensure strict implementation of the COTPA in the village.

It was also decided that the GBs, PRI members, medical officials, SHG members, and youths will initiate tobacco-free village mission activities under the leadership of the Singchung village GPC.

Earlier, DTCC consultant Sang Dorjee Dirkhipa sensitised the participants to the tobacco control laws like the Cigarettes & Other Tobacco Products (Prohibition of Advertisement and Regulation of Trade and Commerce, Production, Supply and Distribution) Act, 2003, or COTPA-2003, and to the tobacco-free educational institutions guidelines.

He also presented a brief on the harmful effects of tobacco.

Singchung CDPO Khanlong Zongluju, GPC Namge Wangmu, and ArSRLM BCCH Thupten Chodup also spoke. (DIPRO)