MEDP on food processing starts

NAMLENG, 9 Nov: Thirty members of different SHGs are participating in a micro-enterprise development programme (MEDP) on food processing, which got underway in Namleng village in Changlang district on Thursday.

The initiative, sponsored by the NABARD’s Itanagar-based regional office, will be spearheaded by the Changlang Community Resource Management Society (CCRMS), in collaboration with the Arunachal State Rural Livelihoods Mission (ArSRLM).

“The programme is designed to equip women with the skills and knowledge to establish their own food processing ventures,” the NABARD informed in a release, adding that “the training will encompass the intricacies of food processing techniques, ensuring that participants can produce high-quality bakery products that meet market demands.”

Addressing the participants, NABARD District Development Manager Kamal Roy underscored “the NABARD’s commitment to empowering SHG members through skill development and competence building, enabling them to launch micro-enterprises with the support of bank credit.”

He also highlighted the NABARD’s diverse developmental programmes designed to benefit SHGs and farmers.

SBI LDM Binod Yadav motivated the SHGs to “wholeheartedly embrace the training,” emphasising “the importance of quality and pricing competitiveness in achieving sustainable income generation.”

He spoke also about financial inclusion and the advantages of flagship schemes such as the PMJJBY, the PMSBY, and the APY.

CRPF Assistant Commandant Tarkeshwar Kaji acknowledged the limited availability of government jobs and encouraged the rural residents to “acquire skills aligned with your qualifications to become entrepreneurs, thereby securing livelihoods and contributing to the nation’s progress.”

CCRMS district project director Nanju Simai Tikhak apprised the participants of the programme’s objective of “enhancing bakery product quality and production aligning with market demand.”

ArSRLM BMM Jasmina Tangkhu encouraged the trainees to “embrace entrepreneurship,” and stressed on the significance of skill training in elevating the socioeconomic status of the rural communities, particularly women entrepreneurs.