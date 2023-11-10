DPGC Kamki celebrates college day

KAMKI, 9 Nov: Donyi Polo Government College (DPGC) here in West Siang district celebrated its 27th College Day on Thursday.

Addressing the gathering, Textile & Handicrafts Minister Tumke Bagra urged the students to be focused on their studies and careers.

“Nowadays, job opportunities are open only for sincere and intelligent students,” he said, and advised the students to “stay away from drugs, alcohol, and other tobacco products.”

He also discouraged “clanism, students and politics.”

The minister agreed to discuss with the government the problems faced by the college’s students.

“Self-determination and hard work must be in every student’s mind in order to achieve the goal,” he said.

Deputy Commissioner Penga Tato urged the college’s faculty members to be dedicated to their profession, and advised the students to be sincere in their studies. “Good education is the only background of better future,” he said.

ZPC Tumpe Ete advised the students to “maintain the decorum of the college and achieve excellence in your academic career.”

He assured to have a parking lot constructed for the college.

DPGC Principal Gindu Borang requested the state government to “fulfill the basic requirements of the college.”

“Since its inception, the college is understaffed and more infrastructure are required to ensure smooth functioning of the college,” he said.

DPGC general secretary Bachen Ngomle sought proper road connectivity to the college, and enumerated issues such as poor water supply, poor internet connectivity within the college campus, and the need for an “internal college road.”

Established in 1996, DPGC Kamki is the third largest college of Arunachal.

Among others, ZPMs, Kamba ADC Rujjum Raksap, students, teachers, and others participated in the programme, which also featured a colourful dance. (DIPRO)