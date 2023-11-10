Shape future of state, region: MLA to students

DEOMALI, 9 Nov: Borduria-Bogapani MLA Wanglin Lowangdong urged students to stay away from drugs and “take up a leadership role in shaping the future of the state and the region.”

Addressing the inaugural function of the 21st College Week celebration of Wangcha Rajkumar Government College (WRGC) here on Thursday, Lowangdong commended the college administration for enhancing its infrastructure and establishing the department of education this year.

Responding to a memorandum submitted by the college’s general secretary Toling Tesia, the MLA assured to provide funds for completion of the college’s front gate, besides for construction of a rostrum on the campus, and a boundary wall around the old college campus.

Deomali ADC Vishakha Yadav, Nocte Women Association chairperson Chasuam Wangchadong, WRGC Principal Dr Monshi Tayeng, the chiefs of Namsang and Pansumthong villages, and HoDs were present on the occasion. (DIPRO)