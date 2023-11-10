KVK develops low-cost rainwater harvester

PAMPOLI, 9 Nov: The East Kameng Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) here has developed a low-cost rainwater harvesting structure (RHS) lined with tarpaulin, “which has become a source of fish farming and irrigation jal kund for vegetable crops,” the kendra informed in a release.

The structure has been developed with technical guidance from KVK fishery scientist Dr VK Misra.

“Now the farmers from the areas in the district where water holding capacity is poor are taking interest to make this dual-purpose structure on same line and getting benefit,” the KVK informed in a release, adding that “farmers on this mode may harvest rainwater and can utilise the same in water conservation and also use it as a source of water for irrigation of vegetable crops during the dry season.”

An RHS collects and stores rainwater, instead of allowing it to run off. “The rainwater is collected from a roof-like surface and is redirected to a tank, cistern, deep pit (well, shaft, or borehole), aquifer, or a reservoir with percolation, so that it seeps down and restores the groundwater,” the KVK said.