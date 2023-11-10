Guv attends Assam Valley School’s founders’ day celebration

BALIPARA, 9 Nov: Arunachal Pradesh Governor KT Parnaik attended the 28th Founders’ Day celebration of Assam Valley School here in Assam on 9 November.

Established in 1995 by the Williamson Magor Education Trust in the heart of Assam, the Assam Valley School is ranked today as the second most respected co-educational residential school in India, and the best in eastern India.

The governor dwelt on the need to develop leadership traits and imbibe values that would enable the students to succeed in their lives. He amplified the need to “build passion, motivation and develop an attitude of internal intensity and external calm to deal with challenges.”

The governor advised the students to be curious and inquisitive and develop critical thinking, saying that “curiosity fosters a love for learning and can lead to great discoveries and innovations.”

Stressing on empathy and kindness towards one another, Parnaik advised the students to “embrace diversity and imbibe respect for people from different backgrounds, cultures, and beliefs.”

“Diversity enriches our lives and makes us more understanding and compassionate individuals,” he said.

The governor encouraged the students to be responsible citizens, and asked them to participate in community service and be aware of social issues.

Earlier, Parnaik released the school’s year book, and presented the Founders’ Awards to the winners. He also visited the exhibitions set up by the students and commended them and their teachers for the excellent display. (Raj Bhavan)