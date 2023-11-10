APP celebrates 51st raising day

BANDERDEWA, 9 Nov: The Arunachal Pradesh Police (APP) celebrated its 51st raising day in a befitting manner at the Police Training Centre (PTC) here on Wednesday.

Addressing the gathering, Home Minister Bamang Felix commended the police department and said that “the state government aims to upgrade the capacity of the police department and its personnel.”

He said that, in the last five years, 1,085 police personnel have been promoted to different ranks.

Remembering the sacrifices made by police personnel, Felix said, “We have to remember those police personnel who lost their lives while serving the people of the nation.”

The minister handed over the DGP’s Commendation Discs (for 2023) to 30 police officers, and APP Raising Day Service Medals to 15 other police officers.

Earlier, the home minister inspected the ceremonial parade, which was followed by a march past.

DGP Anand Mohan in his address said: “Today we have a dedicated police force of 12,000 men and women, and 142 notified police stations, of which 110 are functional, including seven functional women police stations, seven battalions, a special task force, and 24 sanctioned fire stations with specialised fire personnel.”

The DGP informed also that the PTC has been awarded the union Home Minister’s Trophy “for being the best training institute for 2021-2022.”

Other highlights of the day included hoisting of the APP flag by the DGP, march past by police personnel, and band display by the students of the VKV in the PTC. (DIPR)