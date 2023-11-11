Awareness programme conducted

LONGDING, 10 Nov: The Longding district information & public relations office organised an awareness programme for the GPC, the GPMs, public leaders, and other members of Kamhua Noknu village recently.

During the programme, information related to various schemes and programmes of the state government was provided by officials of government departments.

Longding VO Mitek Tarang apprised the participants of the Aatmanirbhar Pashupalan Yojana and other schemes in the department, while ADO Tokmem Siram informed them about the schemes in the agriculture department and urged the people to “be careful while filling up the application forms to avoid rejection.”

Fishery Officer Dang Tatin advised the people to “take up the schemes and make use of the government subsidies in an efficient manner to make yourselves financially empowered.”

The district labour & employment officer, the district tourism officer, and the Kamhua Noknu GPC also spoke. (DIPRO)