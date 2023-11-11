DC emphasises on ‘clean electoral roll’

KOLORIANG, 10 Nov: Kurung Kumey Deputy Commissioner Ibom Tao emphasised “the need for updated and clean electoral roll by removing dead and bogus enrolments, aiming at preventing election-related conflicts and violence.”

During a meeting with zilla parishad members, public leaders, senior citizens, and administrative and police officers of the district here on 7 November, the DC called for “collective efforts to ensure free, fair, and peaceful general elections in 2024.”

After threadbare discussion on the abnormal increase and bogus enrolment of electors in various polling stations in the district, as per the recently published draft electoral roll, a directive has been issued to all AEROs and EROs to rectify the discrepancies by 15 November, “without fail.”

During the meeting, administrative officers were tasked with raising awareness in their respective jurisdictions regarding the special summary revision exercises “with focus on preparation of a clean electoral roll to prevent election-related violence.”

The DC also sought support from all the stakeholders in the implementation of schemes and projects in the district.

The matter of persons with arms licences not depositing their firearms in the 2019 election was also discussed during the meeting.

Sharing alarming statistics, SP Bomken Basar informed that “only 691 individuals out of total 2,292 arms licence holders had deposited their arms.”

The participants unanimously agreed to review the arms licence suspension order issued by the then district magistrate in April 2019, with a plan to summon defaulters who failed to comply with the order. This will be followed by suspension of their licences if the licence holders fail to give convincing reply, the participants resolved.

They also delved into the “persistent issue of government quarters and land encroachments,” and decided to reverify earlier proposals for land allotment, with a standing committee already constituted for the purpose.

It was decided also to “include representatives from the ZPMs and senior citizens in the committee to address land-related concerns.” (DIPRO)