U/Subansiri to make SWCS operational

DAPORIJO, 10 Nov: Upper Subansiri district is set to make the single-window clearance system (SWCS) operational through the state’s SWCS/east of doing business (EoDB) portal www.eodb.arunachal.gov.in.

On Friday, a team from the planning & investment department conducted hands-on training for the officials of the district administration to equip them with the ability to make the system operational.

Single-Window Clearance Authority CEO Tabe Haidar expressed appreciation for the DC, the officials of the trade branch, and the district planning officer “for implementing EoDB in their district,” and commended the efforts of the technical team of EoDB “for successfully issuing the licence online.”

Daporijo CO Dubom Apang, on behalf of the deputy commissioner, handed over a fresh trade licence to an applicant.

He urged the citizens of the district to “avail the services under EoDB to ensure seamless and transparent delivery of services.” (DIPRO)