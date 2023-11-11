PASIGHAT, 10 Nov: A 15-day ‘crash course for police recruitment’, organised at the Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU) here in East Siang district, concluded on Friday.

The training programme, organised by the university’s police administration department, was aimed at providing guidance and training to the students who seek a career in law enforcement.

During the valedictory function, Mebo Police Station Officer-in-Charge Abraham Taying interacted with the students and motivated them to join the police force.

“The course was designed to benefit aspirants for various police recruitment positions, catering to individuals preparing for police recruitment exams at various levels,” the RRU informed in a release, adding that “the course was structured to provide participants with the necessary knowledge, skills and strategies to excel in their respective police recruitment examinations.”

Forty-eight aspirants from the RRU and various parts of the state who have cleared the physical efficiency test and the physical standard test participated in the course.

“They are now focused on the upcoming written exam for posts of constables under the Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board for the year 2023,” the university said.