Guv’s wife inaugurates tailoring course

NAHARLAGUN, 10 Nov: Governor KT Parnaik’s wife Anagha Parnaik inaugurated a two-month certificate course in tailoring for marginalised women at the Oju Welfare Centre here on Friday.

Sixty beneficiaries, including widows, single mothers, housewives, unemployed girls, and inmates of Shakti Sadan are participating in the programme, which is being conducted by the Oju Welfare Association (OWA) and supported by the Itanagar branch of the Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI).

The SIDBI has provided 30 sewing machines for the trainees.

Parnaik commended the OWA and the SIDBI for initiating the programme, and said that it would make “marginalised women and unemployed girls self-reliant in terms of livelihood.”

“Upliftment of financially marginalised women is not just a matter of social justice; it is a pathway to stronger economies, healthier communities, and a more equitable world,” she said, and added that “it is our collective responsibility to create an environment where women of all backgrounds have the opportunity to thrive financially.”

Underscoring the importance of making women financially independent, Parnaik said that, “when women have the means to support themselves and their families, the overall economic wellbeing of a community improves.”

OWA chairperson Ratan Anya informed that the training programme “is a social initiative of the OWA, supported by the SIDBI branch.”

She said that “the OWA has a target of 60 beneficiaries per batch for two months, ie, six batches a year, 360 beneficiaries per annum, and 1,800 in the next five years.”

The beneficiaries were identified through students of Rajiv Gandhi University’s social work department. They are currently undergoing internship at the OWA, which will try to link them to welfare schemes such as MUDRA, PM Vishwakarma scheme, etc, to avail of loans to start their business.

SIDBI Branch Manager Albert L Gangte and SIDBI Accountant Hibu Tato were also present on the occasion. (Raj Bhavan)