AWAZ celebrates foundation day

Let voice of AWAZ be the combined voice of Apatani women: DC

ZIRO, 10 Nov: Terming empowerment of women “an embodiment of a strong and vibrant society and nation,” Lower Subansiri Deputy Commissioner Bamin Nime appealed to the people here to “support in making the Apatani Women Association Ziro (AWAZ) the combined voice of Apatani women.”

Speaking at a programme to celebrate the 9th foundation day of the AWAZ at Abotani Hall here on Friday, the DC acknowledged women’s contributions towards nation-building, and said that “if the nation has to be strong, we need to educate our daughters and sisters.”

“Our Apatani women are no far behind, and the growth of the present vibrant Apatani society is equally the handiwork of our AWAZ members,” the DC said.

Mother’s Home founder Tailyang Santi said that “the AWAZ has become synonymous with Apatani women and needs to be supported by men and women alike.”

She said that “the present AWAZ executive body is doing excellent work not only in unification of Apatani women, but also in leading the crusade against the ills affecting the Apatani society and raising voices on any issue pertinent to the Apatani society.”

AWAZ president Hibu Lilly said that “the recognition that the AWAZ has gained today is the outcome of the hard work put in by the previous AWAZ executive members, who toiled hard to bring the AWAZ to the present pedestal.”

“The AWAZ stands grateful to the magnanimous contributions made by the past executive members, advisers and joint secretaries of Itanagar and Naharlagun, who played pivotal roles in nurturing the AWAZ in its initial growth period,” said Lily, and added that “they have immensely benefitted our community at large.”

Reading out the social welfare measures undertaken by the AWAZ in Ziro and in Itanagar and Naharlagun during the previous year, AWAZ secretary Leegang Ania said that, “besides philanthropic activities, the AWAZ is focused with generation of skill among Apatani women.”

Reiterating the importance of millet as a healthy diet, Ania said that the AWAZ is focused on promoting millet and plans to organise a state-level exhibition soon in Itanagar. “Millet recipes and bouquet-making competitions for women, and extempore speech competition for girls is being organised in today’s programme,” she informed.

“As Ziro is a popular tourist destination and a thriving ground of flowers, the AWAZ is also promoting bouquet-making, which is in high demand at social events, hotels and homestays. In this way, we will generate not only skills but also generate income for our women entrepreneurs,” explained Ania.

Pura Kobing, Dulley Nampi and Millo Neori won the first, second and third prize, respectively, in the extempore speech competition for girls. In the open category, Tage Yari, Koj Yatung and Tage Anju won the first, second and third prize, respectively

In the bouquet-making competition, Tage Yani, Koj Yatung and Tage Anju won the first, second and third prize, respectively, while in millet dish preparation competition, Tasso Tabin Ama, Buru Yalio and Widow Malte Gyati won the first, second and third prize, respectively.

SP Keni Bagra, Apatani Goan Bura general secretary Tilling Duri, and members of Tani Supun Dukun also attended the event and addressed the participants.

Meanwhile, the Itanagar AWAZ branch also celebrated the foundation day, and its members visited ‘Mother’s Home’ in Lekhi village and the ‘Asha Bhavan’ in Banderdewa, and distributed essential food items to the inmates. (DIPRO)