Parnaik mourns passing away of fmr Arunachal guv

ITANAGAR, 10 Nov: Governor KT Parnaik mourned former Arunachal Pradesh governor Padmanabha Balakrishna Acharya, who passed away, aged 95, in Mumbai, on Friday.

In a condolence message to the late governor’s widow, Parnaik said that “Acharya was a distinguished social activist and an intellectual who made immense contributions towards the welfare of the people of Northeast region, particularly Arunachal Pradesh.”

“In his death, the state has lost a true friend,” he said.

The governor said that, “as a governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Acharya had taken personal interest in the developmental and welfare programmes of the state. He worked hard for socially marginalised people, which is reflected in his initiative in the constitution of the Autonomous Puroik Welfare Board.

“The people of Arunachal Pradesh will always cherish fond memories of his great deeds,” Parnaik said.

He conveyed heartfelt condolence to the bereaved family and prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul. (Raj Bhavan)