VKV Chimpu wins state-level science drama competition

ITANAGAR, 10 Nov: The team of the Chimpu-based Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya (VKV) won the first prize in the state-level science drama competition themed ‘Science, & technology for the benefit of mankind’, organised by the Arunachal Pradesh State Council for Science & Technology (APSCS&T) at the Science Centre here on Friday.

Government Higher Secondary School (GHSS) Arunodaya (Vivek Vihar) and Mallo Tarin GHSS (ESS Sector), secured the second and the third position, respectively.

Jacob Chizang and Ronit Dey from VKV Chimpu were declared the best male actor and the best scriptwriter, respectively, while Ruba Mema and Hage Yamang of GHSS Arunodaya were adjudged the best female actor

and the best director, respectively.

The individual winners and winning teams were awarded prizes, mementoes and certificates.

Students of five government and private schools participated in the competition.

The finalist of the state-level science drama competition will participate in the Northeast zonal-level science drama competition to be held at the Regional Science Centre in Guwahati (Assam) on 25 November.

The science drama competition will culminate with the national-level event, to be held at Nehru Science Centre in Mumbai from 5 to 6 January, 2024.

APSCS&T Director CD Mungyak urged the teachers to encourage the students to participate in such competitive events.

“Drama, nukkar natak and theatre are age-old traditional methods to raise societal issues such as conservation of forests, Digital India and green and clean energy,” he said.