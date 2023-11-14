68 bird species in ‘winter bird count’

ITANAGAR, 13 Nov: Sixty-eight different species of birds were spotted during a two-day ‘winter bird count’ event organised by the Arunachal Pradesh Birding Club at Palin in Kra Daadi district on 10 and 11 November.

Some of the bird species spotted were the eyebrowed wren-babbler, the rufous-backed sibia, the lemon-rumped warbler, the Himalayan buzzard, the white-crested laughing-thrush, and the ashy drongo.

The event was organised on the sidelines of ‘BIRDNOV, 2023’, in collaboration with the Kra Daadi forest division, led by RFO Charu Noni, and the Tassar Welfare Society, led by Tassar Ada.