Mallo reviews status of woman, child support centres

TEZU, 13 Nov: Union Women & Child Development (WCD) Joint Secretary Indra Mallo on Monday reviewed the status of woman and child support centres in Lohit district and the issues faced while facilitating the services.

Mallo thoroughly reviewed the status of the child helpline, the one-stop centre, the women helpline, POCSO cases, anganwadi activities, CCL (children in conflict with law), etc. She interacted with all the WCD department officials and non-institutional care beneficiaries, in the presence of the Lohit DC and other administrative officers, at the district secretariat here. She encouraged the non-institutional care beneficiaries to continue their studies.

The joint secretary also took stock of the activities undertaken by the WCD department in the district, and issued direction to all the stakeholders and members to “achieve the objectives.”

Earlier, DC Shashvat Saurabh highlighted the developmental activities, especially in the field of education and anganwadi services being undertaken in the district. (DIPRO)