APLS unit organises open mic event

PALIN, 13 Nov: The Kra Daadi district unit of the Arunachal Pradesh Literary Society (APLS) organised an ‘open mic’ event at Byabang Heri Govt Higher Secondary School’s (BHGHSS) ‘Club 2021’ public library here on Monday.

The programme was held in the run-up to the Arunachal Literature Festival, scheduled to be held in Itanagar from 16 to 18 November.

Participants, including students, aspiring writers, poets, literature enthusiasts and budding musicians showcased their talents during the programme.

Students from educational institutions like the Govt Degree College, BHGHSS, Don Bosco School, Byabang Heri Memorial School, and Kidzee participated in the programme.

The diverse performances encompassed poetry reading, story reading, riddles, mimicry, and short dramas in Nyishi, English, and Hindi. The event also featured a display of books by budding Arunachali writers, and an APLS membership drive, and the participants were gifted certificates and books as tokens of appreciation for their involvement.

District APLS president Eken Bam, its vice president Bikash Kena, and general secretary Byabang Amar Dui highlighted the importance of such literary events. (DIPRO)