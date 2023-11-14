Foundation organises charity event on Diwali

ITANAGAR, 13 Nov: Members of the Arunachal Life Saving Foundation (ALSF) organised a charity event to mark Diwali on 12 November by distributing clothes and sweets to underprivileged people in the Itanagar Capital Region, including sweepers, cleaners, plumbers, labourers, and single mothers.

Taking part in the event, the chief minister’s adviser Tai Tagak distributed clothes and Diwali sweets to representatives of philanthropic institutions such as Deepak Nabam Living Home (Itanagar), Oju Mission (Naharlagun), and Gyan Mission Orphanage (Jullang).

Emphasising on promoting love and respect, Tagak called for “making this kind of charity event an annual one,” and appealed to all to “come forward for such a noble cause for the needy under the ‘give back to society’ initiative.”

Swami Naravirananda, who was also present, spoke about “purifying the inner soul with every breath,” alluding to “the deeper significance of the festival of lights.”

ALSF chairman Ramesh Jeke urged everyone to “embrace the spirit of charity in every festival,” and advocated “inclusive celebration that encompasses all members of our society.”

“The event’s primary objective was to ensure that these often overlooked families felt like an integral part of the community. The foundation aimed to spread the message that joy, happiness, and the spirit of Diwali are universal, transcending all social barriers,” it said in a release.