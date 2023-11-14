PLV induction prog held

NAHARLAGUN, 13 Nov: Seventy-nine students of Jote-based Jarbom Gamlin Government Law College participated in a ‘Paralegal volunteer (PLV) induction training programme’, organised by the Arunachal Pradesh State Legal Services Authority (APSLSA) at the Administrative Training Institute here recently.

Conducting the programme, advocates Jaya Doji, Kagam Bagra and Jupi Gab highlighted laws such as the Juvenile Justice Act, the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, etc.

In addition, the APSLSA’s front office advocates apprised the participants of the NALSA mandated schemes of the government, such as the Arunachal Pradesh Victim Compensation Scheme, 2011, the Rights of Disabled Persons Scheme, 2015, etc.

Assistant Professor Dr Mijum Nyodu and APSLSA Member Secretary Yomge Ado also spoke. Ado informed the participants about the importance of free and competent legal services under the Legal Services Act, 1987.

A practical session and a ‘question hour round’ were conducted to assess the students’ comprehension of acquired knowledge.

Certificates were later distributed to the participants.