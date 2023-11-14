Guv conveys Children’s Day greetings

ITANAGAR, 13 Nov: Governor KT Parnaik has conveyed greetings to the children of the state on the occasion of Children’s Day, which commemorates the birth anniversary of India’s first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

“Children are the future of any nation, and investing in their education, health, and overall wellbeing is essential for a prosperous society,” the governor said, adding that “celebrating Children’s Day serves as a poignant reminder to all citizens, especially parents and guardians, of their fundamental duties.”

“Providing quality education and equal opportunities to children is not just a responsibility but a moral obligation. It is through education that young minds are shaped, enabling them to contribute meaningfully to society in the future,” he said.

“I pray to the almighty to bless each one of our children with choicest blessings,” the governor said. (Raj Bhavan)