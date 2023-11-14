MLA calls for creating awareness about govt schemes

TAWANG, 13 Nov: Tawang MLA Tsering Tashi on Monday emphasised on raising public awareness about the welfare schemes introduced by the central and the state governments.

Chairing a meeting at the DC office here to discuss the launch of ‘Vikshit Bharat Sankalp Yatra’ and ‘Seva Saptaah’, the MLA urged government officers to “ensure that the benefits of schemes reach each and every individual,” and stressed on “strict monitoring at the grassroots level.”

Deputy Commissioner Kanki Darang advocated “continuous improvement, especially towards the saturation of schemes on the saturation

tracker,” while EAC Choiki Dondup informed that the mentor secretary for the district from the Centre will attend the launch function on 15 November.

The IEC vehicle is set to tour all 87 gram panchayat segments, screening documentaries on the government’s welfare schemes, till 24 January, 2024.

DPDO Tenzin Jambey also spoke. (DIPRO)