Tali-Pipsorang road will become motorable by I-Day: CM

PIPSORANG, 13 Nov: Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Monday announced that the road to remote Pipsorang from Tali, in Kra Daadi district, will become motorable by Independence Day next year.

“The tricolour will be unfurled by local legislator Jikke Tako in Pipsorang on Independence Day next year and he will come by road,” Khandu declared.

It may be noted that, out of the 60 assembly constituencies in Arunachal Pradesh, Tali was the only one unconnected by road. Khandu had promised in 2017 that his next visit to Tali would be by road, and he fulfilled it on 27 February this year when he drove to Tali and joined the Nyokum celebration there.

Pipsorang, an administrative unit of Tali constituency, however, still remains unconnected. A 55-km road from Tali to Pipsorang is under construction.

The CM, along with union Earth Sciences Minister Kiren Rijiju, DCM Chowna Mein, Rajya Sabha member Nabam Rebia, and Chambang MLA Balo Raja arrived in Pipsorang by helicopter.

Addressing the villagers, Khandu commended Tako’s “sincere efforts in bringing development to his remote constituency.”

“I have seen him (Tako) always talking passionately about his constituency and what the government must do to bring succour to the villagers confined to the region due to lack of road connectivity. His sincere efforts are now bearing fruits. Tali today is connected with an all-weather road, and there is regular electricity and water supply. And the road to Pipsorang is progressing satisfactorily,” he said.

Khandu especially praised Tako’s call of ‘Back to Tali’ to those who migrated from Tali and have settled down in places like the state capital and the district headquarters. “With proper road connectivity and basic facilities, including health, education and administration at their doorsteps, the people will come back for sure,” he opined.

“The region is teeming with resources. Once all modern amenities and facilities are available here, Tali can develop shoulder to shoulder with other constituencies,” he said.

Responding to a request made by Tako for road connectivity with Limeking in Upper Subansiri district, Khandu gave assurance that the state government would “look into it positively and discuss it in detail with the officials concerned on priority.”

Reminding the people that construction of roads needs central support, he said that Rijiju, a cabinet minister in the central government, “is always ready to coordinate for developmental and welfare projects in the state.”

“Seventy-five years had passed since we attained independence, but a place like Tali had no road connectivity. It was only after the BJP came to power that the dream of a road to Tali could be completed in 2023,” he said.

The CM inaugurated the upgraded Pipsorang SDO headquarters, and announced Rs 30 crore for development of the requisite infrastructure. He also gave assurance that installation of 4G towers in the region would be fast-tracked.

The CM also launched the creation of Paye circle, with headquarters in Rikmun Riangjo, and Nyorig circle, with headquarters in Roing. He also formally started piped water scheme under the Jal Jeevan Mission in Pipsorang headquarters Lengoing Koleng and adjoining villages. (CM’s PR Cell)